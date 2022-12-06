Don't hire a part-time coach for Black Stars again - Ben Ephson tells GFA

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has advised the Ghana Football Association against hiring part-time coaches for the Black Stars.

According to Ben Ephson, the Black Stars job needs coaches who are fully committed to the course, and having technical handlers who have divided loyalty doesn't help the progress of that team.



He claimed Otto Addo was a bit reckless in the decision he took as Black Stars coach without any fear of losing his job because he had another job at Borussia Dortmund.



“So, I think that also should teach us a lesson. If we want to have a coach, we shouldn’t have a coach who will have one step in Ghana as our coach, waiting to go back. He will be a bit reckless."



"That should be a lesson to Ghana to get a coach who will be fully committed. We should never get a coach who is going to be part-time, whether we succeed or not."

“Perhaps if Otto Addo the coach had resigned from his contract with Dortmund, he may have been a bit more careful. Because he knew that he was in as a short term, and I’m sure if Ghana had progressed and even won the World Cup, he would have had to go back to Dortmund to complete his 3-year term with the club,” Ben Ephson said in an interview with Joy Prime.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars are currently without a coach after the resignation of Otto Addo on Friday, December 2, 2022.



