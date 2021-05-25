Don't interfere with Samuel Boadu's job - Sam Johnson cautions Hearts Management

Former Hearts of Oak player, Sam Johnson

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Sam Johnson is hoping Samuel Boadu's job as head coach of Hearts of Oak will not be interfered.

The young gaffer has been impressive at the club since joining the Rainbow team ahead of the second round of the season.



Former coach, Costa Papic who left the club a few months ago alleged interference by management.



The reports have been denied by the management of the club.



“In football, winning is the answer for everything, you know, when you are winning you think things are going on well," Johnson told Adamu Muftawu.



“When you are winning it covers so many things.



“They [Hearts Of Oak] made another change and my namesake, Samuel [Boadu] is also doing well.

“I pray that all that the previous coaches are saying, that there is interference, those things will not come in again.



“So the way things are going, they will go the same way," he added.



Samuel Boadu earned his fourth straight win after Kwadwo Obeng Junior’s solitary goal helped beat Eleven Wonders in matchday 26 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday.



The Phobians have temporarily jumped to the top of the league for the first time in five years with 46 points.



Hearts of Oak will host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 27 games this weekend.