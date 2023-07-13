Don't interview my mom again - Black Stars winger allegedly warns radio station

Black Meteors star, Ernest Nuamah

Black Meteors star, Ernest Nuamah, has allegedly warned Onua FM/TV not to interview his mother ever again.

Onua TV, reached out to Ernest Nuamah's mother, Regina Nuamah after the player's breakthrough season at Nordsjaelland to dig into the come-up of the winger.



However, it appears the player was displeased after interviews became topical and hence had to caution Onua TV reporter, Alfredo during the U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.



According to Alfredo, who covered the tournament, the player expressed dissatisfaction over the interview and warned that it should be the last of its kind.



"Ernest Nuamah warned me at the camp, saying he is not pleased with the interview Nat had with his mother...It should be a thing of the past. I'm not sure you(Nathaniel) sort for permission from him and maybe that was a mistake on our part," he said while giving an account of what transpired at the Black Meteors camp on Onua TV's morning show.

Nathaniel, who is a sports reporter at Onua asked on the show: "Ernest Nuamah warned you?" Alfredo responded, "Yes, of course."



Nuamah had a magnificent 2022/2023 season in Denmark and subsequently became a regular name in the Ghana youth national teams.



The 19-year-old has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy award and has already made his Black Stars debut, when he came on as a substitute in Ghana's goalless draw against Madagascar in June.