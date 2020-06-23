Sports News

Don’t invite foreign-based players who struggle for game time - Otto Pfister urges Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach, Otto Pfister has urged current coach Charles Akonnor to give local players equal opportunities in the national team as the foreign-based players.

Local-based players have struggled to get into the national team in recent years with the common excuse being that the domestic league is not competitive enough compared to the foreign leagues.



However, Pfister, who managed the Black Stars between 1992 and 1993, believes local players who play regularly should not be overlooked for players abroad who struggle for game time.



He admitted it is a common mistake most foreign coaches make on the continent.

“Some foreign coaches make mistakes in Africa, they call players from Europe who are not regular players,” he said in an interview with Citi Sports.



“But it is better to call up local players who play regularly and are in form than a player who is in Europe and has never played for his club,” he added.



Otto Pfister named 10 locally-based players in his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 1992 as Black Stars finished second.

