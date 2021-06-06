'Don’t judge' – Michael Vinicius’ last words to Kotoko

Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius

• Michael Vinicius was released by Kotoko after just three months

• The striker is grateful to the club for the opportunity given him to impress



• He has however urged the supporters not to judge him



Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius has penned a heartfelt message to management and supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko as he leaves the club.



Vinicius’ contract with the club was terminated earlier this week amid a plethora of unconfirmed allegations.



The club’s coach Mariano Baretto who made the announcement said that three months into his two-and-a-half-year contract, a decision had been made to get him off the club’s books.



"Michael Vinícius is no more with us. The club will make an official announcement on his exit in the coming days," Barreto said after the club’s 2-0 victory over BYFA in the MTN FA Cup competition.

In a social media post, Vinicius reasoned that despite the short period he had with the club, he made an impact.



He also expressed gratitude to the club’s fans and management for their support in his short spell with the club.



“I ended my life in Asante Kotoko and left the coast. It was a short but real impact. Thank you for your support and the kind welcome you offered me, I really can't pay if you charge.



"Lucky for all of you for the rest of the season and beyond. Always fabulous! Do not judge".



Vinicius scored two goals for Asante Kotoko in his brief spell.