Don’t let ‘bitter’ Asamoah Gyan use you in Dede Ayew 'fight' – Kudus Mohammed advised

Asamoah Gyan and Mohammed Kudus

West Ham superstar Mohammed Kudus has been advised to be wary of overtures from former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan.

In a recent interview, Asamoah Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, believes several great players have heralded the Black Stars in recent years and it’s time for the team to be built around Kudus.



“So far it is obvious, when I say it’s obvious, I mean you know, Mohammed Kudus,” Gyan said in an interview with Asempa FM.



“When I was coming up, we had Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and at a point it got to me. Players have come and gone. We had the Abedi Pele era, Stephen Appiah era, Michael Essien era and the Asamoah Gyan era and now it looks like it’s Kudus’ era.”



He also indirectly suggested Dede Ayew should make way for Kudus.



But Francisca Adjei, a politician believes Kudus should be careful of Asamoah Gyan.



She also advised Dede to keep ignoring Asamoah Gyan.

"I just love the way Dede Ayew constantly ignores Asamoah Gyan.



"Gyan’s hatred for Dede is so strong that he can’t hide it anymore. He uses the least opportunity he gets, to indirectly abuse Dede.



"What at all did Dede do to Gyan?



"Mohammed Kudus shouldn’t allow Asomoah Gyan to use him against anyone. He should be far from Gyan.



Dede should continue to ignore him, he isn’t worth his response!" she wrote on social media.



