Don't limit your scouting to only players in Accra - Chris Hughton told

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former CEO of WA All Stars, Samuel Oduro Nyarko wants Black Stars coach Chris Hughton extend his scouting of local players beyond Accra, Kumasi and the cities.

Hughton and his assistants have been spotted at several venues this season as they prepare for Ghana's next assignment in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

While commending the Black Stars head coach, Nyarko suggested that the coach should expand his scouting to other regions like Dormaa and Berekum to assemble the best talents for the national team.

“It is good on the part of the coach. A coach who watches local games to select players for the national team. I think that he should not limit [himself] to just Accra, he should monitor outside Accra as well, Dormaa, Berekum, so he can get the best for the Black Stars," Oduro Nyarko told Citi Sports.

"It is good he was here to witness the game between Accra Hearts of Oak v Nsoatreman FC. It is a good game he can select some players from, so I like the idea,” he added.

Hughton's recent attendance at match centres has been explained by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as part of his duties as the Black Stars coach.

Nyarko advised local players selected for the national team to maintain their level of performance to secure a positions in the Black Stars.

He stressed that it was essential for players to lift their game when given the chance to play for the Black Stars and fit in with foreign-based players.

