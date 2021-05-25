Don't lose Kotoko's number one spot again - Abukari Damba to Felix Annan

• Felix Annan was in post for Asante Kotoko's 1-1 draw against WAFA
• Razak Abalora was dropped from the matchday squad against WAFA
• The Ghanaian had a lot of games under the English man
Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abukari Damba, has urged Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan to work hard in order not to lose his number spot again.
Felix Annan lost his position as Asante Kotoko's number goalkeeper to Kwame Baah in the truncated 2019/2020 season and Razak Abalora in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.
However, Felix Annan returned to the post in Asante Kotoko's 1-1 draw against WAFA on matchday 26 after coach Mariano Barreto dropped Razak Abalora from his matchday squad.
Reacting to the recent changes at Asante Kotoko, Abukari Damba has charged Felix Annan to make the most out of the second opportunity he has been given.
“Felix Annan is very hungry to perform. He needs the opportunity and now that the opportunity has come, he has to grab it with both hands, both legs, his stomach and head, and every part of his body to show that he is still Felix Annan."
“The moment he [Felix Annan] performs, Abalora will have to join the queue of reserve goalkeepers. This is the time to see whether Abalora can endure what Felix Annan went through or not," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.
