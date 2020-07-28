Sports News

Don’t rely on govt for funding – Osei Palmer tells GFA

Former GFA presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have been urged to halt seeking for fund from government ahead of tournaments.

The country’s football governing body have allocated a percentage of the FIFA/CAF COVID-19 relief fund to the various national teams.



Stakeholders of Ghana football are agitating against the decision of the FA with many citing that the relief fund is meant for clubs and not for national teams.



Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, a former Black Stars management committee chairman and former Presidential aspirant of the Ghana FA says the decision of seeking for funds from government ahead of CAF and FIFA sanctioned matches must come to an end.



“I am not happy with the FA’s decision of always seeking for fund from the government. It is time for the FA to stops that,” he told Asempa FM.



“Why can’t the FA fund the various national teams ahead of tournaments? Yes, it is true that sometimes the FA sometimes use their own to help some of the national teams.



“I know that when the team camp at Prampram sometimes, the FA take care of the players but soliciting for funds from government for national team must stop,” he added.

He also stressed that the Ghana FA decision to disburse the Covid-19 relief fund is premature.



“Sharing of the FIFA/CAF relief fund is premature. The money is not yet in so how do you go ahead with a disbursement plan?



“It is meant for clubs and aide the clubs in this crisis. I will prefer not to dig deeper but it is premature to disburse the money,” he added.



The Ghana Football Association is expected to receive $1.8m from the CAF/FIFA relief fund.









