Don’t rush and go to Africa – Osei Kofi warns Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko player Osei Kofi

Former Asante Kotoko player Osei Kofi has advised the club not to participate in next season’s CAF Champions League but rather take time to build a formidable side.

Asante Kotoko were selected to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League after the 2019/2020 season was cancelled due to the coronovirus pandemic.



The decision has led to many suggesting the Porcupine Warriors decide againts participating especially at a time when they are streamlining affairs at the club due to the formation of a new board.



Osei Kofi who holds a similar view believes going to Africa next season will be just a waste of money.



“It’s not desirable for Asante Kotoko to compete in next season's CAF competitions. The board are new with experienced and qualified but are not enough ready,” he told Boss FM Sports.

“We shouldn’t allow the board to rush in for achievements as soon as possible but should be concentrate and prepared enough before the make steps for CAF tournament.



“It will be a disaster and misuse of money when the club is allowed to compete in the CAF tournament,” he added



Osei Kofi was joint top goalscorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations and he was the third highest scorer in the 1968 Africa Cup of Nations. He was called the ‘wizard dribbler’ because of his ball dribbling skills.

