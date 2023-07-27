Don't sell him - Arsenal fans make U-turn on Thomas Partey after performance against Barcelona

Thomas Partey

Some Arsenal fans have rescinded their calls that the club to let go of Thomas Partey after his exceptional performance against Barcelona on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Partey was sensational in the pre-season friendly, bossing the midfielder as Arsenal won 5-3 at the SoFi Stadium in the USA.



The Ghanaian was on Arsenal's outgoing list a few weeks ago after the Gunners secured the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United.



However, the narrative has seen a massive u-turn after Partey's performance in the pre-season games, especially against Barcelona where the fans in unison believe the Ghanaian is their most important player. Others who backed the player to stay also feel vindicated.



Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, confirmed in a previous interview that Partey is 'super important' to the team.



"I expect Thomas Partey to stay here. Every time I spoke to him and had a conversation with him he’s ready to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there's at all."



Below are some reactions to Thomas Partey's performance against Barcelona

PLEASE JUST DON'T SELL THOMAS PARTEY ???????????????????? — Arteta's First Dawta❤️ (@Teafeh) July 27, 2023

