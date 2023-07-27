Don't sell him - Arsenal fans make U-turn on Thomas Partey after performance against Barcelona

Some Arsenal fans have rescinded their calls that the club to let go of Thomas Partey after his exceptional performance against Barcelona on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Partey was sensational in the pre-season friendly, bossing the midfielder as Arsenal won 5-3 at the SoFi Stadium in the USA.
The Ghanaian was on Arsenal's outgoing list a few weeks ago after the Gunners secured the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United.
However, the narrative has seen a massive u-turn after Partey's performance in the pre-season games, especially against Barcelona where the fans in unison believe the Ghanaian is their most important player. Others who backed the player to stay also feel vindicated.
Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, confirmed in a previous interview that Partey is 'super important' to the team.
"I expect Thomas Partey to stay here. Every time I spoke to him and had a conversation with him he’s ready to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there's at all."
Below are some reactions to Thomas Partey's performance against Barcelona
When Thomas Partey plays, the entire Arsenal community is happy! pic.twitter.com/1zsH0dyqhc— вkσmík (@bkomun) July 27, 2023
???????? Yet another solid performance from Thomas Partey, he always seems to be in the right position to receive the ball. He was a menace in intercepting play and started the second goal with an excellent through ball from a quick free-kick. Majestic baller ⚪️???? pic.twitter.com/dyCHgPXcCM— Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) July 27, 2023
Thomas Partey is the most Important Arsenal player pic.twitter.com/Mj0rkRQZdO— Jon ???? (@JonMurigi) July 27, 2023
Thomas Partey once again proved to Arsenal why they need him in the midfield more than Declan Rice… proper baller pic.twitter.com/kvaw6IfNNv— Highest Majesty (@kwaku_majesty_) July 27, 2023
They wanted to sell Thomas Partey just because of this uncle Sam rice bag— Essel (@Esselguy) July 22, 2023
While we are here please don’t sell Thomas Partey.— Arsenal ANOOP (@ArsenalAnoop) July 27, 2023
PLEASE JUST DON'T SELL THOMAS PARTEY ????????????????????— Arteta's First Dawta❤️ (@Teafeh) July 27, 2023
????️: I really don’t know the type of manager Mikel Arteta is” lost faith in Thomas Partey allowing the club to sell him for Declan Rice ????— E.P.L????️???????? (@ishmael_idriss) July 27, 2023
????: Partey impact help Arsenal closer to win the Premier League last season. He makes all the Arsenal midfield function✍???? https://t.co/9nD07peVnt
Thomas Partey is that guy!— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) July 27, 2023
EE/KPE