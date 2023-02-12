Don't stay at home and support - Disappointed Hearts of Oak coach sends message to supporters

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, is disappointed in the Phobians for neglecting their team at a time when the players need them to be at the stadiums.

According to the Serbian manager, Accra Hearts of Oak supporters are not going to the stadium in their numbers to cheer their team up and that is a big problem for the team.



He bemoaned that they only get to hear the voices and feel the presence of the few who come to the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the games only when they score a goal but they need them constantly for 90 minutes.



“I am very disappointed with our fans, very, very. We need supporters. Somebody who will support 90 minutes team. Not only when we celebrate."

"It is very easy to celebrate but when we struggle, when we fight, somebody needs to support these guys. I hope next time we will hear more supporters,” Slavko Matic said after Accra Hearts of Oak's 3-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea on matchday 17.



Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday, February 11, 2023, climbed to the second place on the Premier League table after beating Berekum Chelsea 3-1 at home.



