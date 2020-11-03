Don’t turn down a chance to play abroad – Michael Osei to GPL players

Former Kotoko coach Michael Osei

Michael Osei, a former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has added his voice to calls for improved remunerations for players in the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Untoldstories TV GH, Michael Osei explained that the current situation where players earn meager salaries does not make the league attractive for players.



He noted with concern that while other leagues on the continent pay players well, the welfare of Ghanaian players leaves a lot to be desired.



He thus advised players in the Ghana Premier League not to pass on any opportunity to ply their trade outside the country.



He warned the players that they risk being paupers if they do not at some point in their careers play for foreign clubs who will pay them better than the Ghanaian clubs.



"We have the talent but the truth is that there is no money in our game,” the Star Madrid coach told Untoldstories TV GH.

"We all hope for the best to happen to our local game so players won't be leaving a day in, day out. To be honest, if you are a local player and you want to end your career here you will die a pauper,” Osei deduced.



Players in the league have continuously expressed dissatisfaction over the salaries they earn.



In September this year, the skipper of Elmina Sharks Obeng Crentsil appealed to the GFA to introduce a minimum wage for players in the league.



Crentsil believed that this could help solve the age-long problem of remuneration for players.



“The salary our players is not good and not enough, the GFA needs to set some maximum amount for players' salaries maybe 2500 or 3000 cedis. You cannot do anything with the salaries we received, he bemoaned.