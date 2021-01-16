Don't worry about WAFA game - Asante Kotoko coach to fans

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith

Asante Kotoko's interim manager, Johnson Smith has said that their fans shouldn't worry about their upcoming opposition.

Asante Kotoko is set to battle WAFA in Sogakope on Sunday afternoon in what is deemed to be an interesting fixture.



Speaking to Angel FM, Smith said he has a good record against the Academy boys so the fans should relax.



"I have never lost a game against WAFA in Sogakope," he stated.

"So for WAFA, Kotoko should not worry because I am now in charge of the team going into this match. I now want to assure the fans that everything will be fine on Sunday," he added.



Asante Kotoko is currently one point behind WAFA.