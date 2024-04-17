'Dondo' used by Black Stars players for 'jama' at 2022 World Cup makes it to FIFA Museum

Black Stars players usually engage in jama sessions ahead of games

The ‘dondo’ used by players of the Black Stars for their 'jama' sessions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been included in the collections of the FIFA Museum.

FIFA, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, disclosed that the traditional drum from Ghana is one of many collectables from the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.



Per the statement, the ‘dondo’ will be on display at the FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland.



'Jama' is a common feature of the activities of the Black Stars whenever they camp for matches and tournaments.



The team usually concludes their training sessions with hot Jama sessions and also engages in 'morale-boosting jama sessions' ahead of matches.

At the 2022 World Cup, the Black Stars were placed in Group H, alongside South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal. They exited the tournament with just one victory.



Ghana lost to Uruguay and Portugal but managed a 3-2 win over South Korea.





