Dong Bortey hails Kosta Papic’s impact

Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Dong Bortey

Accra Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Dong Bortey has hailed the influence of head coach, Kosta Papic on the club’s form in the ongoing season ever since he took charge.

Papic replaced Edward Nii Odoom as Head coach after just 2 matches into the season following an undesirable start by the latter.



Under his guidance, the Serbian trainer has guided the club to a run of form that has seen them climb up the ladder and improve results on the pitch.



The Phobians have won 3 and drawn one of their last 5 games and with 12 points accumulated so far, and trailing League leaders Ashantigold SC by just 3 points with Papic at the helm.



The 2000 CAF Champions League winners last won their GPL title under Papic and Bortey, who was a member of that squad believes his former boss has impressed so far.

“This is not his first time. He (Papic) won the league with us. He is what Hearts of Oak need now” he told Silver FM.



“He’s impressed me so far with his performance with the team. Let’s pray for him so that whatever he wants to do with the team comes to fruition,” Bortey added.



Hearts will next face Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.