Dong Bortey reveals why he loved scoring against Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Legendary Hearts of Oak player, Bernard Dong Bortey has disclosed that the abuses he suffered at the hands of supporters of Asante Kotoko served as the fuel for his consistently top-notch performances against them.

Dong Bortey said that Kotoko fans had a knack for verbally abusing him ahead of matches between the two countries but instead of being cowed by those attacks, he was rather motivated by them.



The former Black Stars forward opines that the management of Asante Kotoko who tried to get him to sign for the club was not candid with the supporters.



He explained that the supporters fed on the wrong information from the club and always attacked him but he was innocent of their charges.



“The management who wanted me to play for Kotoko were not truthful to their supporters. Whenever we played against Asante Kotoko, I heard a lot things. They called me a thief, this and that but I was always told to ask the management if I owed them. All the monies they gave me to play for the club, I refunded it.

“Whenever I was on the field and heard those allegations, it boosted my morale and I was determined to silence them. I started scoring Kotoko at GAPOHA, not Hearts,” he said on Onua TV.



Dong Bortey won multiple league titles and the CAF Champions League as well Confederations Cup for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Bortey has now been appointed as a member of the technical team of the Accra Hearts of Oak.



