Dong Bortey tips Hearts, Kotoko for GPL title

Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Dong Bortey

Ex-Hearts of Oak star Bernard Don Bortey believes the club's re-appointment of former coach Kosta Papic is a step in the right direction.

The Phobians have struggled to lift a major trophy since last winning the Premier League in 2009.



Interestingly, the last triumph coincides with the Serbian's last stint at the helm of affairs. Between his first stint and his recent comeback in December 2020, he coached Young Africans of Tanzania, South African clubs Black Leopard, Chippa United, Polokwane City and Royal Eagles and the eSwatini national team.



Earlier, he coached Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United in South Africa, as well as Enyimba and Enugu Rangers in Nigeria.



"This is not his first time. He [Papic] won the league with us. He is what Hearts of Oak need now," Bortey, who was on the books of Hearts during the 2009 GPL triumph, told Silver FM.



“He’s impressed me so far with his performance with the team. Let’s pray for him so that whatever he wants to do with the team comes to fruition."



This season, Hearts have set their sights on winning their 20th league title to close up the gap on archrivals Asante Kotoko who have 23 trophies to their name.

“I follow the league and most especially Hearts of Oak and Kotoko. They are the big guns who make the Ghana league exciting,” Bortey added.



“Both teams were struggling when the league started, but it seems they’ve picked up now. And that has injected some excitement into the league.



"One of Hearts or Kotoko is going to win the league. Anything can happen, but if you observe the current form of both Hearts and Kotoko, it shows clearly that they are on course.



“Even the current table-toppers know that when these giants are in top form then they are a serious threat to them. So I am predicting that one of these two teams will win the league."



Hearts are sixth on the league table after eight rounds of matches this season, tied on points with Kotoko.



Papic's side is set to take on Eleven Wonders in their next game on Sunday.