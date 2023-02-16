Dont expect significant changes in Black Stars squad under Chris Hughton - Didi Dramani

The Black Stars of Ghana

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has said that a core of the team that competed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be maintained under new coach Chris Hughton.

Many expect Chris Hughton to do some overhauling in the Black Stars setup after replacing Otto Addo as head coach.



However, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has said that Chris Hughton is not going to do a massive shakeup in the squad as he will build on what Otto Addo did in the just World Cup but with only a few additions.



“The [World Cup] squad is still alive. You have to look at how the leagues are going now as well as those [players] who are on the pitch."



"Talking about those to maintain, if the person is injured he is out [for the qualifiers]. The core of the team is still the base," Mas-Ud Didi Dramani said as quoted by footballghana.



Chris Hughton previously served as the Black Stars' technical advisor under Otto Addo's tenure and was part of the team that took the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



