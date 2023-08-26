Doris Boaduwaa leaves for Serbia to begin Spartak Subotica career

Doris Boaduwaa

Black Queens forward, Doris Boaduwaa has left Ghana to begin her career in Serbia with Spartak Subotica.

The former Hasaacas Ladies player signed a one-year deal to join Subotica in the summer transfer window.



She is expected to touch down in Belgrade on Saturday ahead of the start of the Serbian women's league.



"A new face in the upcoming season is Doris Boaduwaa, a soccer player from Ghana. She has solid international experience, having participated in the 2022 U-20 World Cup and playing games against the USA, Japan, and the Netherlands," wrote Spartak Subotica, confirming the capture of the 20-year-old.



Boaduwaa enjoyed a successful career on the domestic scene, winning several titles including the Women's Premier League and the FA Cup.

She starred alongside Evelyn Badu at the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League as Hasaacas Ladies reached the final of the tournament.



Last year, Boaduwaa was nominated for the CAF Inter-Club and Young Player of the Year award.



She was also a member of the Black Princesses team at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, scoring Ghana's only goal at the tournament in Costa Rica.



