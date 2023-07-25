Dortmund celebrate former star Ibrahim Tanko on his birthday

Former Ghanaian star, Ibrahim Tanko

Dortmund have honoured former Ghanaian star Ibrahim Tanko as he celebrates his 46th birthday.

The Accra Lions coach is celebrating his birthday today, July 25 and the former German champions have taken to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday.



Ibrahim Tanko recently stole the show in Germany after scoring and providing a lavish assist in a Borussia Dortmund Legends game on Saturday.



Tanko was joined at the event honoring former Dortmund players by Ghana coach Otto Addo and ex-teammate Mallam Yahaya.



Ibrahim Tanko is respected in Germany for his involvement in Dortmund's UEFA Champions League-winning group in 1997. He also won two Bundesliga championships.

Having spent seven years with the German outfit between 1994 and 2001 the Ghanaian attacker played 71 times for the Black and Yellows while scoring three goals and providing three assists.



He moved on to join Freiburg where he played until 2001.



Tanko after hanging his boots in 2007 ventured into coaching and has since then managed the Black Meteors and the Black Galaxies. He is currently the manager of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.