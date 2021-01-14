‘Down to earth’ Fabio Gama spotted shopping at Kumasi Market

Fabio Dos Santos Gama in the company of his family

Asante Kotoko’s man of the moment Fabio Dos Santos Gama is in the news again and once more for good reasons.

The Brazilian ball dazzler has won many admirers after his majestic display on his full debut for the Porcupine Warriors in their emphatic 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.



With each passing day, there is a positive development about him that heighten the Fabio Gama hype and social media buzz.



The latest is a picture of the player and his family (wife and kids) spotted on a shopping trip to a local market in Kumasi. This is clearly an indication of the player’s willingness to settle into the Ghanaian culture and allow him to deliver for Asante Kotoko.

Sources tell FMIG, that Gama in the company of wife and kid purchased fingers of plantain, beans, and some canned foods.



From indications it looks likely he might be eyeing the favourite Ghanaian dish ‘G)b3’ (a combination of Gari and Beans with fried plantain).



Whatever meal he looks to prepare is immaterial now, but this latest move by Gama is certain to win the hearts of many Kotoko fans who now see him as the darling boy of the club.