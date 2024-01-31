Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah chairs black Queens Management Committee

GFA Executive Committee Member, Gifty Oware-Mensah

Executive Council Member and owner of Women’s Premier League side Berry Ladies, Dr. Gifty Oware- Mensah has been endorsed as the Chairperson for the Management Committee of the Black Queens.

The enterprising and dynamic football administrator with an unquantifiable level of experience in the football industry is serving on the Executive Council for the first time after grabbing the women’s football slot in the recently held elections.



Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah is the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme. Chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association Alhaji Salifu Zida will serve as the Vice Chairman of the Committee.