Sports News

Dr Kwaku Frimpong offers $500,000 support to Ashgold

Ashanti Gold President, Dr Kwaku Frimpong

Dr Kweku Frimpong has supported Ashgold with a sum of $500,000 ahead of their Caf Confederations Cup next season.

The Miners will represent Ghana in the 2020/21 Caf Confederations Cup next season.



They were given the nod by the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association following the truncation of the 2019/20 domestic football season due to the outbreak of coronavirus.



The Chief Executive Officer of the club, Emmanuel Frimpong in an interview with Asempa FM revealed that the team has received a sum of $500,000 ahead of their Confederation Cup.



“We are preparing very well ahead of the Caf Confederations Cup campaign next season,” he said.



“The team have been heavily supported by Dr Kweku Frimpong. He has cushioned the team with $500,000 to prepare for the campaign.

Mr Frimpong also revealed that the team is on the verge of appointing an Italian trainer as the head coach of the side.



“We will appoint a new coach soon."



“Ashgold will play good football next season when football finally resume."



“We will appoint an Italian coach before we start our Confederations Cup campaign,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.