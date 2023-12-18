Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare charges media to provide positive publicity for 13th African Games

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC for the 13th African Games

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine/ Contributor

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games says the ‘African Olympics’ is certainly coming on in Accra, Ghana and called on the sports media to project the event with maximum publicity and potency.

Addressing journalists at a soirée at the new secretariat of the LOC at Abelempke, he thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo on his stand not to pull out when things were not moving well and gave credit to former Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah for initiating the project to host the biggest sports festival on the continent of Africa.



He also thanked current Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif for his commitment and ensuring that progress is made on the facilities for the Games.



According to Dr. Ofosu-Asare, the Games coming to Ghana is a positive move and urged all Ghanaians to contribute and make it successful, especially corporate Ghana.



“The African Games is for all Ghanaians, it’s your Games, it’s my Games, let us promote it together” he said.



Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Reks Brobby, a former athlete / Olympian said preparations are far advanced and revealed that the Games will have traditional feelings and flavor with designs of the Games touch and medals.



He gave a line up of activities coming to stimulate the Games, such as the soirée, unveiling of the song of the tournament on December 22 at the World Trade Center, Float through some principal towns with Di Asa Ladies and Masqueraders from December 23 to 25 and a Church Service on December 31.

He announced that full branding on the Games will begin from January 24 from the Sankara Overpass and promised that the opening of the African Games will be traditionally grand.



Mr. Dan Kweku Yeboah, head of the Media Sub Committee said some programmes have been held, however they will continue to give the Games the concentration and publicity with Media Tours, website information, social media engagement and branding at vantage points.



Mr. Karl Tuffour, an astute and respected media practitioner and lecturer advised journalists to be credible, reliable and balance their stories.



Some members of the LOC like Dr. Beatrice Dwumfour Williams in charge of doping, Mr. Samson Deen in charge of Transportation, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuaku in charge of Marketing and Madam Joyce Datsa in charge of Accommodation and Logistics, Alhaji Rahman Osumanu in charge of Security, Mr. Ernest Danso, the Chef du Mission briefed the media on progress made so far on preparations.



Also present at the soirée were Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Kwasi Mantey and some influential members of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).