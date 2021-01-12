Dr Kwame Kyei is the main problem for Asante Kotoko- Serebour Boateng

Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko SC, Dr Kwame Kyei

A die-hard fan of Asante Kotoko, David Serebour Boateng has called for the removal of Board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei.

According to him, Dr Kwame Kyei has been the major problem of the club since he took charge of the team.



Serebour Boateng in an interview on Happy Sports stated current Chief Executive Officer of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah has to deal with a lot of debts incurred during Dr Kwame Kyei’s administration of the club in his first tenure.



He made some strong allegations against the Board chairman which should warrant his sacking.



“The problem in our team is that most of the players in the team have not been paid their signing-on fees. Dr Kwame Kyei did not pay the signing-on fees of about 86 per cent of the players he signed and Nana Yaw Amponsah has to deal with all that”, he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.

“Outstanding balance to pay for signing on fees is GHC900,010. Some signings too done were unnecessary. Moro Ibrahim was signed from Bolgatanga FC for GHC 340,000 and Kotoko still owes the player of GHC90,000.



“People go around to blame Nana Yaw Amponsah. Why do we blame him? The Board now has to find money to clear those debts.



“I will plead with Otumfour to remove Dr Kwame Kyei from the Board because he is the main problem of the team. He is confused between being a Board Chairman and the Executive Chairman. The CEO is responsible for running the day to day administration”.



“My prayer is that he is sacked as the Board Chairman or else he will not allow Nana Yaw Amponsah to work. He tried to impose someone on him, he concluded”.