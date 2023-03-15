0
Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe 'fights' Ernest Thompson over Hearts of Oak fans

Nyaho Tamakloe New.jpeg Hearts of Oak Board Member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has claimed that anyone who incites the club's supporters against the management has a clear intention to divide the club.

Former Hearts of Oak Board Secretary, Ernest Thompson recently confessed that he charged the club’s supporters to prevent coach Slavko Matic from conducting the team’s training ahead of their game against Kotoko.

Reacting to the actions of the former Board Secretary, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe stated that Ernest Thompson does not have the club at heart.

“His statement shows clearly that he has no good intentions for Accra Hearts of Oak and this is unfortunate particularly when he has once been a member of management,” he told the Daily Graphic last Sunday.

Hearts of Oak’s coach, Slavko Matic has gone AWOL since supporters of the club prevented him from joining his team for training.

Supporters were unhappy with the performance of Slavko Matic after the club lost games to Dreams FC, Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.

