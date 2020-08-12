Sports News

Dr. Prince Pamboe urges authorities to speed up coronavirus test results for national teams

Dr. Prince Pamboe, is CAF medical officer

CAF medical officer, Dr. Prince Pamboe has advised the government and the Ghana Football Association to provide a special dispensation to speed up the Coronavirus testing results for the national teams as they prepare to go camping ahead of their respective qualifiers.

Ghana's Black Maidens and Princesses are set to begin preparations ahead of their respective FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.



The teams have been given some guidelines by the government to adhere to the Coronavirus protocols before they can begin camping.



With testing to be done by health authorities for all the players invited to camp, Dr Prince Pamboe has appealed to government and the GFA to ensure a special dispensation is given to the national team players so that their COVID-19 test results will be out within the next 43 hours for them to start camping.



“I will plead with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association on the COVID-19 testing for the national team players. If they go for the normal one which is for free, the handicap with that one is that the results take long to come out."

"So the Ministry and the COVID-19 team should cooperate so they do a test which will see the results come out early”, he told Happy FM.



“The test should be out by 43 hours, which will help the players to begin camping. If the test results are not out the players cannot be in camp”, he added.



The two national women’s team will be engaged in FIFA U17 and U20 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Guinea Bissau in September.

