Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum reappointed as head coach of Asante Kotoko

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko SC have re-hired former coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum to lead the club for the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

According to Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio, the Manhyia Palace made the pronouncement of the appointment last night.



Dr. Ogum left the club after the 2021-22 season despite guiding the club to a Ghana Premier League title triumph for the first time in eight years.



His departure saw the appointment of a Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo, who took charge of the club in three major competitions, including the CAF Champions League and the MTN FA Cup.



Zerbo, on the other hand, was fired midway through last season after a loss to Medeama SC at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Abdul Gazale, an assistant coach, was chosen as a temporary coach until the end of the season.



Gazale, who was also responsible for managing the youth side of the club, led the team to a fourth-place finish with 52 points from 34 matches.



Dr. Ogum is expected to lead the club's recruitment and pre-season training towards the 2023-24 as they aim to reclaim the premiership title.



Meanwhile, a new executive board chairman is expected to be appointed by the Manhyia Palace in the coming days to begin other operations before the season commences in September, as announced by the Ghana Football Association.