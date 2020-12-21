Dr. Randy Abbey meets Black Satellites after triumphant WAFU U20 feat

Dr. Randy Abbey with the 2020 WAFU U20 winning team

Management Committee Chairman of the Ghana U20 side, Dr. Randy Abbey has met the 2020 WAFU U20 winning team on Sunday following their return from Benin at their base at the M-Plaza Hotel.

Dr. Abbey, was supposed to have led the team to the tournament but delegated his Vice, Albert Commey to lead the team due to some pressing demands.



Following the wonderful feat of the team at the tournament, beating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy, Dr. Abbey met the team to congratulate them for their achievement.



He also used the opportunity to discuss the program of the team as they turn attention to the U20 AFCON slated for Mauritania next year.



“From the bottom of my heart, and from the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association, we are grateful and proud of you,” he said.

He also assured the team of all their entitlements as they prepare to break camp and regroup later in January.



The Black Satellites will break camp today from their base at the M-Plaza Hotel for two weeks and restart training for the U20 AFCON in 2021.



Ghana won the U20 WAFU Championship on Saturday after a sterling performance against Burkina Faso at the Charles de Gualle Stadium in Porto Norvo.



Despite a sluggish start to th competition, the Satellites meandered their way through and advanced to the finals to beat the Burkinabes.