Drake stakes $1m bet on Argentina to win the World Cup

Drakebeard 4 American rapper, Drake

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper, Drake has staked a $1 million bet on Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Drake posted an Instagram photo of his bet slip with potential earnings of $2.7 million.

The rapper has been trending on social media as some believe he has jinxed Argentina's chances of winning the trophy with his curse.

In October, Drake lost CA$833,333 after betting on Barcelona to win the EL Clasico against Real Madrid. Barcelona lost the game 2-1

The 'Drake curse' is a popular term on social media after many sports teams and athletes have gone on to lose shortly after posing in a picture with him.

Argentina will on Sunday, December 18, face France at the Lusail Stadium in an epic World Cup final of the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The game is set to take place at 15:00 GMT.

