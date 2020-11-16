Draw against Kotoko will make opponents fear us – Techiman XI Wonders midfielder

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder Salifu Ibrahim

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has described their drawn game with Asante Kotoko as a morale booster for the club.

Wonders picked a valuable point on the road after drawing 1-1 with Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ibrahim and his teammate exceeded expectations against the new-look Kotoko side and could have won the game but for their profligacy in front of goal.



Speaking after the match, Salifu who won the Man of the Match award said that the result will inspire them to pick up victories in their next matches.



He reckoned opponent will now be scared of them due to their draw against Kotoko.



“In Ghana, Kotoko is a very big team, so if you come to their home ground and secure a draw, it indicates you can fare better in the league campaign. It even makes our future opponents fear us. But we won’t rest on our laurels. We will keep working hard with our coach in training to ensure we win more games and perform better in the league”, he said.



Salifu further disclosed that the performance against Kotoko is an indication that they can take on any team in the country.

He said though Kotoko gave them a difficult test, he and his teammates did well to deal with the challenge and will improve on their performance.



“The game was difficult but we were motivated to win this game. The training our coach had with us stressed on all of us working hard. These Kotoko players just had an opportunity, they are just like us, we are capable of delivering if given the same opportunities. This determination is what has helped us secure the draw,” he acknowledged.



Meanwhile, Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has attributed the lacklustre performance to them not playing at their Baba Yara ground.



He said that the team’s performance has been adversely affected by the adoption of Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue.



“This playing from home started from last season and it hasn’t been helping us. Its always better to be in front of your home fans, playing in Kumasi means a lot to the team", Maxwell Konadu said