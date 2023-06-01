Draw for 2023 Baby Jet Under-16 African Football Tournament produces interesting match-ups

The tournament will be held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium

The 2023 edition of the Baby Jet Under-16 African Football Tournament will kick off with a mouthwatering encounter between Agogoman United and CEF EF at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 6, 2023.

The match-up was revealed during the draw held on May 26, 2023, at the Multichoice Ghana office in Accra.



The two teams alongside Hypebuze FC and Digital Academy complete Group A of the 16-team tournament which is scheduled for June 6 to June 13, 2023.



The draw produced some interesting results with 2019 champions Ofori Academy being pitted against Tengrela FC, Jayash Academy, and Kalala SC in Group C.



Award-winning artiste Kofi Kinaata will be monitoring proceedings when his club TeamMove FC take on Young Generation, Attram and Storm in Group D.



Group E also promises to be interesting as Taking Over FC, Schmimich FC, Dynamo FC, and Bolga All Stars will battle each other.

The Baby Jet Under-16 African Football Tournament which is an initiative of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation is an annual competition that seeks to unearth footballing talents and showcase them to the world.



Among the budding stars produced from the competition are Matthew Anim Cudjoe, Emmanuel Yeboah, now with Cluj while Raymond Anokye Asante who recently joined Udinese, Samuel Gidi (Zilina FC), Michael Lamptey (Zilina FC), Derrick Mensah, (WAFA) and Moses Abbey



Below is the full draw



