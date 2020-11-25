Draw with Ashgold very painful – Edward Nii Odoom

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Edward Nii Odoom

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Edward Nii Odoom is disappointed his side couldn’t start their Ghana Premier League season with a win.

The Phobians shared spoils with AshantiGold Sporting Club following Hans Kwofie’s late strike when the two sides squared off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening.



Hearts went up two times in the game but Ashgold came back on all instances to ensure the point will be shared in the end.



Speaking to the media after the game, Hearts of Oak head coach Nii Odoom said he is disappointed and the results is a painful one because they could have killed the game in the first half.

“I think I’m disappointed about the results of the game, this is one game we could have killed as early as in the first half, we created all the chances but we couldn’t finish up well and in the dying minutes of the game, my boys lost a bit of concentration and I think our opponent equalised but it is a very painful draw,” Odoom told the media after the game.



Hearts of Oak will play Inter Allies next at the Accra Sports Stadium in week three of the Ghana Premier League.