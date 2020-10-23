Dream FC will beat Inter Allies on GPL opening weekend – Edwin Torto

Dreams Football Club

Assistant coach of Dreams FC, Edwin Torto, is optimistic that his outfit will beat Inter Allies on the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Capelli Boys will host the Still Believe lads on matchday one of the upcoming season and according to Torto, they are prepared enough to outclass their opponent in their own backyard.



“We are not taking our first game lightly because it is very important to us. If we are able to win it will boost our confidence level towards the season. So the target now is to beat Inter Allies, by hook or crook will beat them,” he told Koforidua based Bryt FM.

“It’s not going to be easy but we think that with the quality of players at our folds we should be able to defeat them.”



The domestic top-flight league is set to return in November after several months of inactive football.