Dreams FC, Gold Stars to replace Asante Kotoko in GHALCA Top Four competition

A game involving Dreams FC and Gold Stars

Following Asante Kotoko's withdrawal from the 2023 GHALCA Top Four Tournament, Dreams FC or Bibiani Gold Stars are the likely candidates to replace Asante Kotoko.

Per the previous editions, the top four placed teams get the nod to partake in the competition.



However, the dissolution of the board and others has forced them to pull out and tackle those pressing needs in order to get themselves adequately ready for next season.



This means they have to be replaced and current FA Cup winners Dreams FC are in pole position for the vacant slot and have already been reached out to.



They are however yet to confirm their participation.

Also, Bibiani Goldstars who finished right behind Kotoko on the league log with 49 points will step in if the 2023 MTN FA Cup winners reject to partake.



The 2023 GHALCA Top Four Tournament is slated for August 2023.



LSN/WA