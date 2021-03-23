Dreams FC ace Joseph Esso bags Ghana Premier League PoTM Award for February

Joseph Esso, Dreams FC striker

Dreams FC striker Joseph Esso has been named NASCO Player of the Month in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League for February.

Esso clinched the gong after beating competition from Great Olympic midfielder Michael Yeboah and Legon Cities FC forward Hans Kwoffie.



The former Hearts of Oak was the most impressive player in the league throughout the month of February, nothing up six goals to help his side finish 6th on the table.



His competitors Yeboah netted two goals with three MVP accolades while Kwoffie also scored four goals with two MVP Awards.

Esso will receive a NASCO television and a personalised trophy from award sponsor Nasco.



Esso has scored 10 goals in as many games for the Still Believe lads this season.



He is currently in the camp of the Black Stars for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader games against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe.