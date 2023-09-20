Dreams FC aims for five consecutive wins in opening GPL games - Coach Karim Zito

Karim Zito, Dreams FC coach

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito has set an ambitious target for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, aiming to secure victories in their first five matches.

The 'Still Believe' club will kick off their league campaign at home against newcomers Nations FC this Wednesday.



The team's opening fixture comes after a postponement last weekend due to their engagement in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Dreams FC currently holds a 2-1 lead in the first leg against Sierra Leone's FC Kallon, in a promising start to their continental campaign.



Speaking on Happy FM in anticipation of the league clash with Nations FC, Zito outlined the team's aspirations.

"We have set a target of winning our first five games in the league this season," he stated with confidence.



"Our plan is to ensure the Theatre of Dreams becomes a fortress, where no team will leave with a point."



Dreams FC will take on Kallon FC in two weeks in the reverse fixture of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff.