Dreams FC beat Desidero in GARFA Division Two League play-off to qualify for DOL

Players and technical teams of Still Believe in jubilant mood after their win

Dreams FC’s feeder side, Still Believe FC defeated Desidero 2-0 in the final of the 2022/23 Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division Two Middle League to secure promotion to the Division One League on Sunday, June 2.

The first half of the game failed to produce any goal but wasn’t short of excitement, Still Believe dominated large parts of the half but Desidero finished the half the stronger side.



Desidero commenced the second half on the much better side but it was Still Believe who scored the game’s opening in the 58th minute. Skipper Abdul Aziz Musibau hammered in a free-kick from the edge of the box.



Two minutes later, Still Believe doubled their lead. Abdul Aziz Musibau once again scored a free-kick, a carbon copy of the first.

The remaining minutes of the game saw no goals as Still Believe held on to win 2-0 and secure promotion to the Division One League, where they’ll compete in Zone Three.



Meanwhile, Epiphany Warriors defeated Jonina Ladies 1-0 in the final of the Division One League.