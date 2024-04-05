Dreams FC can win the Confederations Cup – CK Akonnor

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor is confident about Dreams FC’s chances of winning the CAF Confederations Cup title.

Dreams FC are making waves in their maiden Confederations Cup campaign, defying all odds to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.



The Ghana FA Cup champions secured a massive 2-1 away win over the Malian giants on Sunday and will head into the second leg with the advantage.



The Still Believe lads will host Stade Malien at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2024.



The former Dreams FC manager said the Still Believe lads can win the title considering their exploits in the competition so far.

“Dreams FC is succeeding and has brought pride to Ghana. How fearlessly and confidently they play is something to behold”



“I think they will win the competition the way they are going. We must all lend them our support. We should all be proud of the players for demonstrating soundness and unity, and we should support them to reach the finals and possibly win the championship”



“I believe the players have demonstrated some soundness in their play, as well as some understanding among themselves, which is critical, so they have gone above and beyond what one could expect,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



Stade Malien are expected to arrive in Ghana on Saturday with a chattered flight ahead of the crucial return leg clash.