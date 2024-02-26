Dreams FC capable of winning the Confederations Cup – Agyenim Boateng

Dreams are top of their group

Dreams FC striker Agyenim Boateng is confident about his side's chances in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The reigning FA Cup champions made a huge step towards reaching the knockout stage of the competition after beating Tunisian giants Club Africain on Sunday.



The Still Believe lads inflicted a 1-0 win to move top of the table in Group C and are one step away from reaching the quarterfinals.



The game was evenly matched until Godfred Atuahene scored the decisive goal in the 50th minute, set up by teenage sensation Abdul Aziz Issah.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Agyenim Boateng highlighted the competitiveness of the Confederations Cup but insists his side can triumph in the competition.



“Despite the fact that it was difficult, we were determined to win this (Club African) match and advance to the next round. We know we can defeat Rivers United in Nigeria because we did it in Ghana, so we'll use the same strategy there”



“Although this is our first time competing in CAF competitions, we are determined to advance to the semifinals and prove to everyone that we are capable of winning this Confederations Cup trophy,” he said.