Dreams FC coach Karim Zito confident of victory against Great Olympics

Karim Zito, Dreams FC coach

Head coach of Ghanaian Premier League side, Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito, is positive his side will emerge victorious when they face Great Olympics in Dawu come Saturday, June 3.

This encounter holds immense importance for both teams, as they are battling for survival in the league.



Dreams FC currently finds themselves three points away from safety and will hope to amass three points tomorrow.



Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s encounter on Happy FM, coach Karim was optimistic about his team’s chances and has charged his boys to give their all.

“Dreams will not get relegated. I’m a master at this and I will deliver Dreams FC. Don’t you guys believe me? People didn’t believe we will defeat Aduana on their home grounds but we did. So, when I say trust me, I will deliver.”



The outcome of this match could have a significant impact on the final league standings, making it a must-watch fixture. A win for Dreams FC could all but ensure their safety in the GPL.