0
Menu
Sports

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito confident of victory against Great Olympics

Abdul Karim Zito.png Karim Zito, Dreams FC coach

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Head coach of Ghanaian Premier League side, Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito, is positive his side will emerge victorious when they face Great Olympics in Dawu come Saturday, June 3.

This encounter holds immense importance for both teams, as they are battling for survival in the league.

Dreams FC currently finds themselves three points away from safety and will hope to amass three points tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s encounter on Happy FM, coach Karim was optimistic about his team’s chances and has charged his boys to give their all.

“Dreams will not get relegated. I’m a master at this and I will deliver Dreams FC. Don’t you guys believe me? People didn’t believe we will defeat Aduana on their home grounds but we did. So, when I say trust me, I will deliver.”

The outcome of this match could have a significant impact on the final league standings, making it a must-watch fixture. A win for Dreams FC could all but ensure their safety in the GPL.

Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Related Articles: