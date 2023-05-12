Dreams FC coach Karim Zito eyes FA Cup triumph over Skyy FC

Head Coach of Dreams Football Club, Abdul Karim Zito

Head Coach of Dreams Football Club, Abdul Karim Zito says he wants to make history by playing in Africa’s biggest inter-club tournament.

He stressed the relevance of having to win the MTN FA Cup which will pave the way for him to make history with Dreams FC.



"The special thing about it is if we maintain ourselves and avoid relegation, we are still in Ghana. I haven’t gone anywhere. But if I win the FA Cup, I’m going to Africa," Zito said.



“At least I will fly in an airplane. That’s the simplest definition I can give between the FA Cup and the league. The whole of Africa will hear about you, but you qualifying to play in the Ghana Premier League, it’s only Ghana”, he added.



Dreams, for the second time running, will play in the semi-final of the FA Cup, having suffered a 3-2 defeat to 12-time holders, Hearts of Oak in 2022.

Prior to their last four spots, Dreams saw off lower-tier side Asekem with a 2-1 victory and recorded a 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak, having already dispatched Liberty Professionals 3-0 and Legon Cities 1-0 respectively.



The Dawu-based club will lock horns with Division One League side, Skyy FC at the DR. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Nsenkyire on Saturday, May 13 for the first semi-final game while King Faisal clashes with Nsoatreman FC at the same venue on Sunday, May 14.



LNS/KPE