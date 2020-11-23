Dreams FC coach Karim Zito happy with win over Medeama SC

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito

Head Coach Dreams FC Abdul Karim Zito has expressed satisfaction with his side's victory over Medeama SC in matchday two of the Ghana Premier League played on Sunday.

The Still Believe lads beat the Yellow and Mauves 2-1 at the Dawu Park and coach Zito was satisfied with the performance of his boys.



Striker Joseph Esso opened the scoring after capitalizing on a defensive howler by Ibrahim Yaro to open the scoring.



The Tarkwa based club pulled the much-needed equalizer through Kwadwo Asamoah but Issah Ibrahim secured victory for the home side on the stroke of full time with a decisive spot-kick.

In his post-match comment, he said, “I’m feeling fine because we should have won our first game against Inter Allies. I wish you were there, we spoilt a lot of chances and if today we are able to win I’m okay with the win”



He continued that, “So far so good if you play two matches and instead of six points you get four, I think is a plus. For me, we are not going to rest, we are going to work seriously as you know we just started so as you go on things will be changing and I hope it changes for the best” he said.