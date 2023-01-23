0
Dreams FC coach Karim Zito proud of his players after eliminating Hearts from FA Cup

Abdul Karim Zito.png Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito has praised his players for eliminating defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak from the 2023 MTN FA Cup competition.

A first-half goal from Agyenim Boateng sealed the victory for Dreams FC in Accra, the first time the 'Still Believe' lads have defeated Hearts of Oak away from home.

The Dawu-based club's qualification to the MTN FA Cup round of 16 stage was threatened in the final minutes of the game after a penalty was awarded to the hosts following Ishmael's reckless tackle on Kwadwo Obeng Jnr in the 97th minute.

However, the Phobians couldn't score the penalty despite having the opportunity for a retake. Karim Zito is happy that his players were able to fight till the end.

"Words cannot describe today’s feeling, I said before the game that we have never won here before but we will break that jinx and we did it against such a team like Hearts of Oak.

"I am really proud of my boys for making history," Karim Zito said after the game.

