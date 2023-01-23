Dreams FC coach Karim Zito proud of his players after eliminating Hearts from FA Cup

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito has praised his players for eliminating defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak from the 2023 MTN FA Cup competition.

A first-half goal from Agyenim Boateng sealed the victory for Dreams FC in Accra, the first time the 'Still Believe' lads have defeated Hearts of Oak away from home.



The Dawu-based club's qualification to the MTN FA Cup round of 16 stage was threatened in the final minutes of the game after a penalty was awarded to the hosts following Ishmael's reckless tackle on Kwadwo Obeng Jnr in the 97th minute.



However, the Phobians couldn't score the penalty despite having the opportunity for a retake. Karim Zito is happy that his players were able to fight till the end.

"Words cannot describe today’s feeling, I said before the game that we have never won here before but we will break that jinx and we did it against such a team like Hearts of Oak.



"I am really proud of my boys for making history," Karim Zito said after the game.