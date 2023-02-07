0
Dreams FC coach Karim Zito reveals reason behind top four ambition

Abdul Karim Zito.png Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Dreams Football Club, Karim Zito has disclosed that his ambition is to lead the club to finish in the top four of the Ghana Premier League at the end of the campaign.

The Dawu-based club has been inconsistent since the start of the 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

Speaking in an interview, Coach Karim Zito says he is eyeing a top-four finish to give his team a target to focus on.

"By the end of the league, I would like us to be in the top four, if you don’t set an objective in your life then you can’t chase anything,” the experienced tactician said.

Coach Karim Zito added, "Now, we’ve set ourselves an objective to be one of the top four clubs. This is what we are aiming at and if anything comes, is a bonus.”

Up next for Dreams FC, the team will face off with Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 12.

