Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon takes positives from Inter Allies draw

Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon took a number of positives from his team’s opening day draw with Inter Allies.

The Still Believe lads managed to pick a valuable point away against the Eleven is to One boys at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Dormon singled out goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi for praise and also lauded the effort his team.

“We left Accra with some positives, we put a young player like Agbasi in the post and he did not disappoint. He made some big saves and also helped in starting from the back. The players played to their maximum but we have a few things to correct ahead of our next game”



Dreams FC will look to register their first win of the season when they host Medeama SC in a mouthwatering Matchday 2 encounter.