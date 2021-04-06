Dreams FC coach blames hard luck for stalemate against Inter Allies

Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric

Head coach of Dreams FC Vladislav Viric has blamed hard luck for his outfit's stalemate against Inter Allies FC on matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Still Believe lads were held to a 1-1 draw at the Dawu Theater of Dreams on Sunday.



Joseph Esso opened the scoring from the spot before Richard Arthur restored parity.



According to Viric, his outfit had to share spoils with their opponent because of hard luck.



“We were out of luck today, you can see we dominated play and created numerous chances but couldn’t get the second goal.”

“We did everything within our strength to play for a win but unfortunately have to settle for a point.”



“Inter Allies FC came to fight and they really played to their maximum best.”



“I commend them for putting up a great fight”, he concluded.