Dreams FC completes signing of forward John Antwi

John Antwi

Dreams FC have bolstered their squad with the signing of experienced forward John Antwi ahead of the new season.

The former Al Ahly striker joins the FA Cup champions after ending his stay with Jordanian club Al Faisaly.



Antwi is expected to play a pivotal role at the club as they prepare for a continental assignment in the 2023/24 season.



Having won the FA Cup, the Dawu-based club will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The ex-Eleven Wise attacker has rich experience playing on the continent after spells with Al Ahly and Pyramids FC of Egypt.



Antwi returns to Ghana with a high profile as he remains the foreign player with the most goals in Al Ahly's history.



Meanwhile, Dreams FC will begin their African adventure with a preliminary round clash against Milo FC on the weekend of August 18-20.