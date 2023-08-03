Dreams FC confirm parting ways with seven players

File photo

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have bid farewell to seven players whose contracts have come to an end with the club.

The decision to part ways with the players is seen as part of the team's rebuilding efforts in preparation for the upcoming 2023/24 season.



The players who will be leaving Dreams FC are goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey, long-serving players Maxwell Arthur, Ibrahim Abdulai, and Victor Oduro, as well as Kingsley Owusu, Samuel Arthur, and Kwabena Gogoe Boahen.



In an official Facebook post, Dreams FC expressed their appreciation for the dedication and contributions of the departing players during their time with the club.

The post read, "Dreams FC announces the departure of the underlisted players. The club expresses its gratitude to them for their services while wishing them good luck in their future endeavors."



Dreams FC are set to compete against Guinea's Milo FC De Kankan in the Preliminary Round of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.



The first leg is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Conakry, with the second leg scheduled for Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.